US Bancorp DE Sells 369 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 129,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,555,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 51.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.85. 218,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.50 and a 200-day moving average of $311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

