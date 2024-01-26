US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.36. 99,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

