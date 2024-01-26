US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $100.11. 238,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

