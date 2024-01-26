Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valeo Stock Up 4.4 %

VLEEY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 95,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

