Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $137.91. 5,270,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,478. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

