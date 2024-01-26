Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 4,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

