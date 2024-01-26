VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 156.4% in January

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the December 31st total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after acquiring an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 721,999 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 836,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,786. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

