VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 903,627 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

