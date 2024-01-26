Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $509.29

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $509.29 and last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 92278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

