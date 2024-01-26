Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $223.91. 191,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.20.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.