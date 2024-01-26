Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 505,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
