Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 505,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

