Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,673 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.51. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.17 and a 12-month high of $217.66.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

