Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $243.02

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $243.02 and last traded at $242.82, with a volume of 1601800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $341.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.