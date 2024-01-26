Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.86

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.86 and last traded at $150.51, with a volume of 203788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.21.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
