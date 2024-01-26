Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $825,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,768,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

