Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

VASO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 71,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,187. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

