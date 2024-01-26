Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 20,364,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,337,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

