Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 53,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,966. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.80. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 3,663.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

