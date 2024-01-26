Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $379.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $332.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.17. The stock had a trading volume of 944,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

