Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 0.5 %
Vext Science stock traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,654. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.
Vext Science Company Profile
