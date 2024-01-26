Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 0.5 %

Vext Science stock traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,654. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

