Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Victory Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 126.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 585,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 352.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

