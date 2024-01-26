Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $207,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

