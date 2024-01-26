Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.80% of SouthState worth $194,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ SSB traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.42. 689,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.