Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of US Foods worth $184,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,288,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 1,024,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,307. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.