Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,277. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 960,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

