Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

VIRT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 1,841,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,359. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

