Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

