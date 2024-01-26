Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $24.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 621,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.06. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,570.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.