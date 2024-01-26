Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTLE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 707,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,304. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

