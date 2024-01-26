VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VivoPower International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 56.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 7,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,747. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

