Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,343. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

