W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WRB traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

