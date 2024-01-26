W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WRB traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

