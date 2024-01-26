Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,559,298.96 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.27. 5,248,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
