Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,559,298.96 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.27. 5,248,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.