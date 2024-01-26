Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Macquarie

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,040,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

