Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $161.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $153.43 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $154.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

