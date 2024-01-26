Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $317.87. 189,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,592. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.58.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

