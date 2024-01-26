Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Weave Communications Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.39.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEAV
Institutional Trading of Weave Communications
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 613,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weave Communications by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 735,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 704,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.