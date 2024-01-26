Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 613,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weave Communications by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 735,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 704,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

