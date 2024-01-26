Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.