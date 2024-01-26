Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $110.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

APO stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.