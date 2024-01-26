Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $285.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.82.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,685,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,685,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

