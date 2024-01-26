Wells Fargo & Company Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.