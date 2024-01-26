Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.90 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

