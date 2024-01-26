West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 21st

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

WTBA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

