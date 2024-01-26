Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

