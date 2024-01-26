Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,560. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

