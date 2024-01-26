Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.