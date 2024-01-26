Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.
NASDAQ:WHLR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,189. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $662,473.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
