WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 226.47%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

