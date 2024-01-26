Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Tesla stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,080,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,420,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day moving average is $243.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.