Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $325.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

